Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (53-45) and the Colorado Rockies (37-59) clashing at LoanDepot park (on July 21) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Marlins.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Peter Lambert.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 29, or 67.4%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Miami has scored 407 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule