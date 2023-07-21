Marlins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (53-45) and the Colorado Rockies (37-59) clashing at LoanDepot park (on July 21) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Marlins.
The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Peter Lambert.
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have won 29, or 67.4%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Miami has scored 407 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Orioles
|L 6-5
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Gibson
|July 16
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Steven Okert vs Kyle Bradish
|July 17
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Miles Mikolas
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dakota Hudson
|July 21
|Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Peter Lambert
|July 22
|Rockies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Connor Seabold
|July 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Chase Anderson
|July 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 28
|Tigers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Matt Manning
