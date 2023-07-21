Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -225 +185 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 67.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (29-14).

Miami has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Miami has played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-46-4).

The Marlins have put together a 4-2-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 23-27 24-20 28-25 41-34 11-11

