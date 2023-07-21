How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Peter Lambert on Friday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with 91 total home runs.
- Miami is 20th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 407 (4.2 per game).
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- Miami's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett (5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Garrett has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Garrett has 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-5
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Gibson
|7/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Kyle Bradish
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Miles Mikolas
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dakota Hudson
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Peter Lambert
|7/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Connor Seabold
|7/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Chase Anderson
|7/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Matt Manning
