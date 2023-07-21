Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Peter Lambert on Friday at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with 91 total home runs.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).

Miami ranks 23rd in runs scored with 407 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.275).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (5-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Garrett has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Garrett has 14 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Orioles L 6-5 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Gibson 7/16/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies - Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo Connor Seabold 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo Chase Anderson 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Tyler Glasnow 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Matt Manning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.