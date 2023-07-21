The Miami Marlins (53-45) and the Colorado Rockies (37-59) will clash in the series opener on Friday, July 21 at LoanDepot park, with Braxton Garrett getting the nod for the Marlins and Peter Lambert taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +190 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-2, 3.90 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Marlins' game against the Rockies but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Rockies with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 29, or 67.4%, of those games.

The Marlins have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Marlins have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 34, or 40.5%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.