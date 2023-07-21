Player props are available for Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Miami Marlins host the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (5-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Garrett has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 134 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .376/.425/.463 so far this year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4-for-5 0 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .247/.343/.512 slash line so far this season.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 87 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 41 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .254/.335/.462 slash line so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 37 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .240/.322/.369 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 15 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

