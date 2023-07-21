The Miami Marlins hope to halt their six-game losing run against the Colorado Rockies (37-59), on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the ball to Braxton Garrett (5-2, 3.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Peter Lambert.

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.90 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 19 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 18 starts, Garrett has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .251 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .402 (18th in the league) with 92 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-19 with a double, a home run and two RBI in five innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

