Nick Fortes -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .208 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (25.4%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 16 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .228 AVG .190 .283 OBP .232 .272 SLG .295 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 11 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings