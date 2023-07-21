Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Read More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .208 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (25.4%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 16 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.228
|AVG
|.190
|.283
|OBP
|.232
|.272
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.61).
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
