On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

LoanDepot park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

De La Cruz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers in his last outings.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of them.

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.6% of his games this season, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .322 AVG .235 .362 OBP .288 .477 SLG .396 17 XBH 16 5 HR 7 28 RBI 26 45/12 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings