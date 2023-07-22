Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 88th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with two homers in his last outings.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.9% of them.
- In 12.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.6% of his games this season, De La Cruz has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (16.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.322
|AVG
|.235
|.362
|OBP
|.288
|.477
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|45/12
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
