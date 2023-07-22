Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has had a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (34.2%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (28.9%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.292
|AVG
|.225
|.329
|OBP
|.270
|.451
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|38/7
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
