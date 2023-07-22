After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Cooper has had a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26 games this season (34.2%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (28.9%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.292 AVG .225
.329 OBP .270
.451 SLG .408
12 XBH 12
5 HR 7
23 RBI 21
38/7 K/BB 51/9
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
