After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has had a hit in 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (34.2%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (28.9%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .292 AVG .225 .329 OBP .270 .451 SLG .408 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 38/7 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings