The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .201 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
  • In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 12 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 22
.229 AVG .172
.295 OBP .289
.300 SLG .234
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
5 RBI 4
22/6 K/BB 18/9
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.56).
  • The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
