The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .201 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 12 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .229 AVG .172 .295 OBP .289 .300 SLG .234 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings