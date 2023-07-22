Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .201 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Stallings has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 12 of 47 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.229
|AVG
|.172
|.295
|OBP
|.289
|.300
|SLG
|.234
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.56).
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
