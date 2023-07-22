The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
  • Segura has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 19.5% of his games this year, Segura has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.254 AVG .194
.336 OBP .237
.277 SLG .278
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
8 RBI 11
20/16 K/BB 25/6
5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
  • The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
