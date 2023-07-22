The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 19.5% of his games this year, Segura has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .254 AVG .194 .336 OBP .237 .277 SLG .278 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings