Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.5% of his games this year, Segura has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (29.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.194
|.336
|OBP
|.237
|.277
|SLG
|.278
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Anderson (0-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
