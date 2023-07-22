After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

In 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In nine games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .277 AVG .264 .296 OBP .323 .394 SLG .363 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 22/2 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings