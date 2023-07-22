After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In nine games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.277 AVG .264
.296 OBP .323
.394 SLG .363
10 XBH 6
0 HR 1
4 RBI 6
22/2 K/BB 24/7
1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.26, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
