Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- In 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In nine games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.296
|OBP
|.323
|.394
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|22/2
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.26, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
