Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 during his last outings.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.3%).
- In 74 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.299
|.316
|OBP
|.345
|.336
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|31/10
|3
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Anderson (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
