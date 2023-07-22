The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 during his last outings.

Berti has gotten a hit in 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.3%).

In 74 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.

He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .280 AVG .299 .316 OBP .345 .336 SLG .394 5 XBH 8 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 31/10 3 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings