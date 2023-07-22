The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Berti will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .667 during his last outings.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.3%).
  • In 74 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 24 games this year (32.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 40
.280 AVG .299
.316 OBP .345
.336 SLG .394
5 XBH 8
0 HR 2
10 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 31/10
3 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Anderson (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
