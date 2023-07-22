Jorge Soler -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (85) this season while batting .244 with 43 extra-base hits.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Soler has picked up a hit in 58 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (22.1%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.6% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (44.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .230 AVG .257 .303 OBP .370 .461 SLG .546 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 23 RBI 30 44/17 K/BB 51/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings