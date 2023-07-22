Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (85) this season while batting .244 with 43 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 101st in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 58 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 21 of them (22.1%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, Soler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (44.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.230
|AVG
|.257
|.303
|OBP
|.370
|.461
|SLG
|.546
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|30
|44/17
|K/BB
|51/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.56).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Anderson (0-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.26, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
