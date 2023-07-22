The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Arraez has gotten a hit in 75 of 93 games this season (80.6%), including 37 multi-hit games (39.8%).
  • He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 93), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 33 of 93 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 45
.404 AVG .343
.446 OBP .400
.478 SLG .442
11 XBH 13
1 HR 2
24 RBI 22
6/14 K/BB 16/15
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.56 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
