The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 75 of 93 games this season (80.6%), including 37 multi-hit games (39.8%).

He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 93), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).

He has scored in 33 of 93 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 45 .404 AVG .343 .446 OBP .400 .478 SLG .442 11 XBH 13 1 HR 2 24 RBI 22 6/14 K/BB 16/15 1 SB 0

