Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Rockies
|Marlins vs Rockies Odds
|Marlins vs Rockies Prediction
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .423, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 75 of 93 games this season (80.6%), including 37 multi-hit games (39.8%).
- He has homered in 3.2% of his games in 2023 (three of 93), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored in 33 of 93 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.404
|AVG
|.343
|.446
|OBP
|.400
|.478
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|22
|6/14
|K/BB
|16/15
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.56 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.