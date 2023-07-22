Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (53-46) and the Colorado Rockies (38-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 8-7 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on July 22.

The probable starters are Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Marlins have won 29 out of the 44 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

Miami has a record of 13-3, a 81.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 62.3% chance to win.

Miami ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule