The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz will hit the field against Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-165). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 44 total times this season. They've finished 29-15 in those games.

Miami has gone 13-3 (winning 81.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this contest.

Miami has played in 98 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-47-4).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-19 23-27 24-20 28-26 41-35 11-11

