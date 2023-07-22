Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 91 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.

Miami is 21st in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .265 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (408 total).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).

The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Steven Okert Kyle Bradish 7/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies L 6-1 Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies - Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo Chase Anderson 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Tyler Glasnow 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Matt Manning 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.