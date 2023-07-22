How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins will square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park on Saturday.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 91 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Miami is 21st in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .265 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (408 total).
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank eighth in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Miami has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.276).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Kyle Bradish
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Miles Mikolas
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dakota Hudson
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Peter Lambert
|7/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Chase Anderson
|7/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Chase Anderson
|7/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Matt Manning
|7/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
