Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (53-46) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (38-59) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 29, or 65.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Marlins have a 13-3 record (winning 81.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 2-3 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have come away with 35 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 18 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.