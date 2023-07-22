Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Rockies on July 22, 2023
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies square off at LoanDepot park on Saturday (at 1:10 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 20 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .373/.423/.460 slash line on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .244/.339/.506 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 42 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.333/.457 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .242/.323/.379 on the year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
