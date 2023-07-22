C.J. Cron takes a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (38-59) game against the Miami Marlins (53-46) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday, at LoanDepot park.

The probable pitchers are Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cueto - MIA (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-4, 6.26 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

The Marlins' Cueto will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing one hit.

He has pitched to a 9.00 ERA this season with 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across two games.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has a 6.26 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.

Anderson has recorded one quality start this year.

Anderson enters this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Chase Anderson vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.400) and ranks 26th in home runs hit (91) in all of MLB. They have a collective .265 batting average, and are second in the league with 893 total hits and 23rd in MLB action scoring 408 runs.

Head-to-head against the Marlins this season, Anderson has pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out one.

