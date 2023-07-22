MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, July 22
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Saturday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Kevin Gausman toeing the rubber for the Blue Jays, and Logan Gilbert getting the call for the Mariners.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for July 22.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (6-8) to the hill as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|KC: Singer
|NYY: Cole
|19 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (123 IP)
|5.70
|ERA
|2.78
|7.1
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +190
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|COL: Anderson
|MIA: Cueto
|13 (54.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (4 IP)
|6.26
|ERA
|9.00
|6.3
|K/9
|2.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -165
- COL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will counter with Kutter Crawford (4-4) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|NYM: Senga
|BOS: Crawford
|17 (95.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (67.1 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|3.61
|11.5
|K/9
|9.0
Live Stream Mets at Red Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will give the start to Michael Fulmer (1-5) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|STL: Mikolas
|CHC: Fulmer
|21 (121.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|43 (42.2 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|4.43
|6.1
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- STL Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (8-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|LAD: Miller
|TEX: Dunning
|9 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (99 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|2.91
|8.7
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rangers
- LAD Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rangers
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Reds, who will look to Brandon Williamson (1-2) when the teams face off Saturday.
|ARI: TBD
|CIN: Williamson
|-
|Games/IP
|11 (52.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.78
|-
|K/9
|7.0
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Reds
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (7-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Gilbert (8-5) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|TOR: Gausman
|SEA: Gilbert
|19 (115.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (113.1 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|3.65
|11.9
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Mariners
- TOR Odds to Win: -140
- SEA Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will look to Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|TB: McClanahan
|11 (50.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (102 IP)
|7.33
|ERA
|2.56
|10.7
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- BAL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (4-4) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) when the teams play on Saturday.
|SD: Lugo
|DET: Manning
|14 (75 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (34.2 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|3.12
|8.5
|K/9
|6.0
Live Stream Padres at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (6-8) when the clubs face off on Saturday.
|SF: Webb
|WSH: Gray
|20 (133 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (105.1 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|3.59
|9.1
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Giants at Nationals
- SF Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-3) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (5-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|BOS: Paxton
|17 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (59 IP)
|3.99
|ERA
|3.51
|10.2
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -120
- NYM Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mets at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the hill as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Tanner Bibee (5-2) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|CLE: Bibee
|19 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|3.32
|10.2
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Guardians
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- CLE Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Allan Winans (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (3-2) when the teams meet on Saturday.
|ATL: Winans
|MIL: Houser
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (57 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.79
|-
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Brewers
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- MIL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (4-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Sonny Gray (4-4) when the clubs meet Saturday.
|CHW: Cease
|MIN: Gray
|20 (107.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (105.1 IP)
|4.18
|ERA
|3.08
|10.8
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Twins
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Paul Blackburn (1-2) when the clubs play on Saturday.
|HOU: Javier
|OAK: Blackburn
|18 (96.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42.2 IP)
|4.39
|ERA
|5.48
|8.3
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -200
- OAK Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (2-6) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|PIT: Bido
|LAA: Detmers
|7 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (91.2 IP)
|5.00
|ERA
|4.42
|8.3
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -190
- PIT Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Angels
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
