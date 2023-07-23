Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 75th in slugging.
- De La Cruz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (62 of 94), with at least two hits 25 times (26.6%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.320
|AVG
|.235
|.359
|OBP
|.288
|.472
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|46/12
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief seven times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
