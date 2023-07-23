Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 75th in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this year (62 of 94), with at least two hits 25 times (26.6%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .320 AVG .235 .359 OBP .288 .472 SLG .396 17 XBH 16 5 HR 7 28 RBI 26 46/12 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings