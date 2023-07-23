After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Cooper has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.
  • In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (28.6%), including five multi-run games (6.5%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 39
.291 AVG .225
.327 OBP .270
.446 SLG .408
12 XBH 12
5 HR 7
23 RBI 21
39/7 K/BB 51/9
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .400 against him over his seven appearances this season.
