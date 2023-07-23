After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this year (28.6%), including five multi-run games (6.5%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .291 AVG .225 .327 OBP .270 .446 SLG .408 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 39/7 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings