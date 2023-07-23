Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ty Blach) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 66.2% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Cooper has driven home a run in 26 games this year (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this year (28.6%), including five multi-run games (6.5%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.291
|AVG
|.225
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.446
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|39/7
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .400 against him over his seven appearances this season.
