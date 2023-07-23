Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 78 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has an RBI in 15 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 23 of 78 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.254
|AVG
|.194
|.333
|OBP
|.237
|.276
|SLG
|.278
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old southpaw has pitched in relief seven times this season.
- In his seven games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him. He has a 6.75 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
