Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 78 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Segura has an RBI in 15 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 23 of 78 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .254 AVG .194 .333 OBP .237 .276 SLG .278 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 20/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings