Jean Segura -- with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .223 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 78 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Segura has an RBI in 15 of 78 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 23 of 78 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 38
.254 AVG .194
.333 OBP .237
.276 SLG .278
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
8 RBI 11
20/16 K/BB 25/6
5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach will start for the Rockies, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old southpaw has pitched in relief seven times this season.
  • In his seven games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him. He has a 6.75 ERA and averages 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
