Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Rockies
|Marlins vs Rockies Odds
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Berti is batting .643 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (24.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 75 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- In 25 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.299
|.322
|OBP
|.345
|.336
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/6
|K/BB
|31/10
|4
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.