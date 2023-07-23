The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Berti is batting .643 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (24.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 75 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
  • In 25 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 40
.282 AVG .299
.322 OBP .345
.336 SLG .394
5 XBH 8
0 HR 2
10 RBI 8
20/6 K/BB 31/10
4 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .400 against him this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
