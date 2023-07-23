The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .291 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Berti is batting .643 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Berti has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (24.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 75 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

In 25 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .282 AVG .299 .322 OBP .345 .336 SLG .394 5 XBH 8 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/6 K/BB 31/10 4 SB 6

