The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 86 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .245 with 43 extra-base hits.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Soler has had a hit in 59 of 96 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.8%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (21.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has had an RBI in 32 games this year (33.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .232 AVG .257 .302 OBP .370 .458 SLG .546 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 46/17 K/BB 51/29 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings