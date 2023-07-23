Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.368 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 86 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .245 with 43 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 101st in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Soler has had a hit in 59 of 96 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.8%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (21.9%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has had an RBI in 32 games this year (33.3%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.232
|AVG
|.257
|.302
|OBP
|.370
|.458
|SLG
|.546
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|46/17
|K/BB
|51/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Blach makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old southpaw has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .400 against him over his seven appearances this season.
