Luis Arraez -- .282 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.892) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 80.9% of his 94 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.2%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had an RBI in 33 games this year (35.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 45 .407 AVG .343 .447 OBP .400 .495 SLG .442 13 XBH 13 1 HR 2 25 RBI 22 6/14 K/BB 16/15 1 SB 0

