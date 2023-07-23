Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- .282 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Rockies
|Marlins vs Rockies Odds
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.424), slugging percentage (.468) and OPS (.892) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 43rd in slugging.
- In 80.9% of his 94 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (3.2%), leaving the park in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 33 games this year (35.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.407
|AVG
|.343
|.447
|OBP
|.400
|.495
|SLG
|.442
|13
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|22
|6/14
|K/BB
|16/15
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.53 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Blach starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .400 against him over his seven games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.