Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (53-47) and the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on July 23.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Ty Blach for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.

Miami has not been bigger favorites this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 411 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).

Marlins Schedule