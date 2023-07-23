Marlins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins (53-47) and the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on July 23.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Ty Blach for the Rockies.
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.
- Miami has not been bigger favorites this season than the -275 moneyline set for this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored 411 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Jesús Luzardo vs Miles Mikolas
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dakota Hudson
|July 21
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Peter Lambert
|July 22
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Johnny Cueto vs Chase Anderson
|July 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach
|July 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 28
|Tigers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Matt Manning
|July 29
|Tigers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Tarik Skubal
|July 30
|Tigers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
