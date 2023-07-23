Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -250 +200 8 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 29-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.4% of those games).

Miami has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Miami has played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-48-4).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-20 23-27 24-21 28-26 41-36 11-11

