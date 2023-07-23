Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (91).

Miami ranks 22nd in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).

Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (411 total).

The Marlins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Miami's 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Luzardo is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Luzardo has put up 16 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Jesús Luzardo Miles Mikolas 7/18/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies L 6-1 Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Tyler Glasnow 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Matt Manning 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Tarik Skubal 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Eduardo Rodríguez

