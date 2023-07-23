How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who is the named starter for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (91).
- Miami ranks 22nd in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).
- Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (411 total).
- The Marlins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Miami's 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.34 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Luzardo is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year.
- Luzardo has put up 16 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Miles Mikolas
|7/18/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Dakota Hudson
|7/21/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Peter Lambert
|7/22/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Chase Anderson
|7/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ty Blach
|7/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Matt Manning
|7/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Tarik Skubal
|7/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Eduardo Rodríguez
