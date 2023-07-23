On Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (53-47) host the Colorado Rockies (39-59) at LoanDepot park. Jesus Luzardo will get the nod for the Marlins, while Ty Blach will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 29 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Marlins have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Marlins have a 2-4 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (41.9%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 3rd

