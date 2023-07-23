Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Ryan McMahon and others in the Miami Marlins-Colorado Rockies matchup at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (8-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 20 starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.34), 24th in WHIP (1.165), and 11th in K/9 (10.4).

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 17 4.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 6.1 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 6.0 5 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Jun. 29 6.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 7.0 2 0 0 9 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 29 walks and 47 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .375/.424/.468 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 86 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .245/.338/.504 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.338/.458 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 80 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .240/.319/.374 slash line on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 16 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

