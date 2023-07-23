The Colorado Rockies (39-59) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Miami Marlins (53-47) on Sunday at LoanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ty Blach.

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.34 ERA) vs Blach - COL (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (8-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.34 and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

The 32-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.

He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .400 against him over his seven games this season.

