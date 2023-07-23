The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .205 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 30 of 64 games this season (46.9%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has homered in four games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (26.6%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 16 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .221 AVG .190 .275 OBP .232 .263 SLG .295 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 12 RBI 7 13/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

