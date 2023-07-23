The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .205 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 30 of 64 games this season (46.9%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 17 games this season (26.6%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 33
.221 AVG .190
.275 OBP .232
.263 SLG .295
2 XBH 5
1 HR 3
12 RBI 7
13/6 K/BB 29/6
2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .400 against him over his seven games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.