Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .205 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 30 of 64 games this season (46.9%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has homered in four games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17 games this season (26.6%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.221
|AVG
|.190
|.275
|OBP
|.232
|.263
|SLG
|.295
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|7
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .400 against him over his seven games this season.
