Yuli Gurriel and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .264 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this season (27.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 20 of 63 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 34 .226 AVG .294 .302 OBP .351 .323 SLG .429 8 XBH 8 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 12/10 K/BB 14/11 1 SB 3

