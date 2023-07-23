Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yuli Gurriel and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .264 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this season (27.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 20 of 63 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.226
|AVG
|.294
|.302
|OBP
|.351
|.323
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/10
|K/BB
|14/11
|1
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven appearances this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .400 against him.
