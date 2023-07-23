Yuli Gurriel and his .387 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies and Ty Blach on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .264 with 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this season (27.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 20 of 63 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 34
.226 AVG .294
.302 OBP .351
.323 SLG .429
8 XBH 8
0 HR 3
7 RBI 11
12/10 K/BB 14/11
1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.53).
  • The Rockies give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blach gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • In seven appearances this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .400 against him.
