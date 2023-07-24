MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, July 24
Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Monday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Mariners' Luis Castillo squaring off against the Twins' Kenta Maeda.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Giants at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-3) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal (0-1) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|SF: Stripling
|DET: Skubal
|14 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (12 IP)
|5.92
|ERA
|5.25
|7.3
|K/9
|10.5
Live Stream Giants at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|BAL: Kremer
|PHI: Sanchez
|20 (108.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.1 IP)
|4.80
|ERA
|3.06
|8.4
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Jake Bird (2-1) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (6-10) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|COL: Bird
|WSH: Corbin
|45 (58 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (114 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|4.97
|8.4
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -140
- COL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) to the mound as they face the Guardians, who will give the start to Logan Allen (4-2) for the game between the teams Monday.
|KC: Yarbrough
|CLE: Allen
|12 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (67.1 IP)
|5.21
|ERA
|3.21
|5.4
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Maeda (2-5) when the clubs play Monday.
|SEA: Castillo
|MIN: Maeda
|20 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42.1 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|5.10
|10.1
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Twins
- SEA Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (5-5) when the teams face off on Monday.
|TEX: Gray
|HOU: Bielak
|18 (103.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|3.46
|7.2
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (5-7) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Colin Rea (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|MIL: Rea
|18 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (85.1 IP)
|5.77
|ERA
|4.64
|6.3
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (0-1) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (7-6) when the teams play on Monday.
|PIT: Priester
|SD: Darvish
|1 (5.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (97 IP)
|11.81
|ERA
|4.36
|3.4
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -275
- PIT Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Kyle Nelson (4-2) when the teams meet on Monday.
|STL: Wainwright
|ARI: Nelson
|11 (51.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|44 (38 IP)
|7.66
|ERA
|2.84
|4.9
|K/9
|11.8
Live Stream Cardinals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-7) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will look to Michael Grove (2-2) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|TOR: Berrios
|LAD: Grove
|20 (119.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (52 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|6.40
|8.6
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -135
- TOR Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
