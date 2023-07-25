Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).
- In 33 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.313
|AVG
|.235
|.352
|OBP
|.288
|.462
|SLG
|.396
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/15
|0
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
