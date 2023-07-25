On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (15.8%).

In 33 of 95 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .313 AVG .235 .352 OBP .288 .462 SLG .396 17 XBH 16 5 HR 7 28 RBI 26 48/12 K/BB 48/15 0 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings