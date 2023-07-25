On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 51 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (26 of 77), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 22 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .291 AVG .225 .327 OBP .270 .446 SLG .408 12 XBH 12 5 HR 7 23 RBI 21 39/7 K/BB 51/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings