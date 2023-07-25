Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Garrett Cooper (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .259 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 51 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this year (26 of 77), with two or more RBI 13 times (16.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 22 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.291
|AVG
|.225
|.327
|OBP
|.270
|.446
|SLG
|.408
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|39/7
|K/BB
|51/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
