Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .360 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .197 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Stallings has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.172
|.284
|OBP
|.289
|.288
|SLG
|.234
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 107 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.