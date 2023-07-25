Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .360 in his past 10 games, including one extra-base hit -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .197 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Stallings has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .219 AVG .172 .284 OBP .289 .288 SLG .234 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings