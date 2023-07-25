Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .220 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.
- Segura has gotten a hit in 43 of 79 games this season (54.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).
- He has homered in two of 79 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Segura has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (19.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.1%).
- He has scored in 23 of 79 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.246
|AVG
|.194
|.325
|OBP
|.237
|.268
|SLG
|.278
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|21/16
|K/BB
|25/6
|5
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, with 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
