The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .220 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks.

Segura has gotten a hit in 43 of 79 games this season (54.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).

He has homered in two of 79 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Segura has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (19.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.1%).

He has scored in 23 of 79 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .246 AVG .194 .325 OBP .237 .268 SLG .278 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 8 RBI 11 21/16 K/BB 25/6 5 SB 1

