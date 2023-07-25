Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.264
|.291
|OBP
|.323
|.384
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/2
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
