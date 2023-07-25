On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .268 with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run and nine walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (38 of 60), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 10 games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 19 games this season (31.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .273 AVG .264 .291 OBP .323 .384 SLG .363 10 XBH 6 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 23/2 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 3

