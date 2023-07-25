Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Berti is batting .600 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

He has scored in 25 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .283 AVG .299 .322 OBP .345 .345 SLG .394 6 XBH 8 0 HR 2 10 RBI 8 20/6 K/BB 31/10 4 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings