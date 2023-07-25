Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rays Player Props
|Marlins vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Rays
|Marlins vs Rays Odds
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Berti is batting .600 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 25 of 76 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.283
|AVG
|.299
|.322
|OBP
|.345
|.345
|SLG
|.394
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|20/6
|K/BB
|31/10
|4
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.