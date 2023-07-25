Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 87 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .245 with 43 extra-base hits.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 61.9% of his 97 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 32 games this season (33.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .233 AVG .257 .301 OBP .370 .453 SLG .546 20 XBH 23 9 HR 15 24 RBI 30 48/17 K/BB 51/29 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings