Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jorge Soler, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 87 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .245 with 43 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 100th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 61.9% of his 97 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.6% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 32 games this season (33.0%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 97 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.233
|AVG
|.257
|.301
|OBP
|.370
|.453
|SLG
|.546
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|15
|24
|RBI
|30
|48/17
|K/BB
|51/29
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 3.62 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
