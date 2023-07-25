Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rays - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.474) and OPS (.901) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.1% of his games this year (77 of 95), with at least two hits 39 times (41.1%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (35 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.414
|AVG
|.343
|.453
|OBP
|.400
|.505
|SLG
|.442
|14
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|22
|6/14
|K/BB
|16/15
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.