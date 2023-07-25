The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.474) and OPS (.901) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 81.1% of his games this year (77 of 95), with at least two hits 39 times (41.1%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (3.2%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez has driven home a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (35 of 95), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .414 AVG .343 .453 OBP .400 .505 SLG .442 14 XBH 13 1 HR 2 27 RBI 22 6/14 K/BB 16/15 1 SB 0

