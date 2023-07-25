Tuesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (54-47) at 6:40 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50 ERA).

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those games.

This season, Miami has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (414 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule