Marlins vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (54-47) at 6:40 PM (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.50 ERA).
Marlins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Marlins vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (414 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Cardinals
|L 5-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 19
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Dakota Hudson
|July 21
|Rockies
|L 6-1
|Braxton Garrett vs Peter Lambert
|July 22
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Johnny Cueto vs Chase Anderson
|July 23
|Rockies
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach
|July 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 26
|@ Rays
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin
|July 28
|Tigers
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson
|July 29
|Tigers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Tarik Skubal
|July 30
|Tigers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|July 31
|Phillies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker
