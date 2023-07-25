Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+165). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 100 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-20 23-27 25-21 28-26 41-36 12-11

