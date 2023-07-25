Marlins vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
The Rays have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+165). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.
Marlins vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-200
|+165
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins were upset in every contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 100 chances this season.
- The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-20
|23-27
|25-21
|28-26
|41-36
|12-11
