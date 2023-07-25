The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz will take on the Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at Tropicana Field.

Marlins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 91 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Miami has scored 414 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Marlins rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Miami averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.269 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Cabrera has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Away Edward Cabrera Jordan Montgomery 7/19/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Dakota Hudson 7/21/2023 Rockies L 6-1 Home Braxton Garrett Peter Lambert 7/22/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home Johnny Cueto Chase Anderson 7/23/2023 Rockies W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Ty Blach 7/25/2023 Rays - Away Edward Cabrera Tyler Glasnow 7/26/2023 Rays - Away Sandy Alcantara Zach Eflin 7/28/2023 Tigers - Home Braxton Garrett Reese Olson 7/29/2023 Tigers - Home Johnny Cueto Tarik Skubal 7/30/2023 Tigers - Home Jesús Luzardo Eduardo Rodríguez 7/31/2023 Phillies - Home Edward Cabrera Taijuan Walker

