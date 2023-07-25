Wander Franco will lead the way for the Tampa Bay Rays (61-42) on Tuesday, July 25, when they battle Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (54-47) at Tropicana Field at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +165 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.50 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 55 (65.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 19-6 (76%).

Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 3-5 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280) Jean Segura 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+310) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+275) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd

