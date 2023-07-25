Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Luis Arraez and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Miami Marlins matchup at Tropicana Field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 139 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .379/.427/.474 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 87 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 46 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .245/.337/.501 slash line on the year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Glasnow has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Franco Stats

Franco has 101 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.331/.437 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jul. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 47 RBI (103 total hits).

He's slashed .317/.401/.505 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Rangers Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

